Tecnam Debuts Next-Generation Flight Training Aircraft: P2008JC NG

Tecnam has launched the P2008JC NG (Next Generation), a new aircraft for flight training.

This trainer is EASA CS-23 certified—the highest safety tier available for general aviation aircraft—and features a Rotax 912 iSc fuel-injected engine and an airframe that prioritizes safety.

The P2008JC NG also features:

Upgraded central console with better ergonomics

Optional autopilot with advanced IFR-like training procedures in a VFR platform

Unique and modern window design

Enhanced 3-point safety belts with inertial reels

Key benefits for Flight Training Organizations (FTOs) that the P2008JC NG offers include:

Positive certification margins

Sturdy long-term value

Impressive operational flexibility

Increased economic efficiency

The P2008JC NG uses Tecnam’s Hybrid Airframe Technology that features:

Sleek, aerodynamic fuselage made of carbon-fiber

Wide cabin with increased comfort level

Robust metal wings that are easily repaired and resistant to hangar rash

Powerful stabilator

Gaining its power from the Rotax 912 iSc engine also minimizes costs and increases sustainability for FTOs with features like:

Fuel consumption of 14 liters/hour (3.7 USG/h)

Compatibility with a variety of automotive fuels

Reduced carbon emissions

If an FTO already employs the Tecnam P-Mentor or P2006T NG, adding the P2008JC NG will allow it to standardize its flight line. This offers benefits like:

Simpler maintenance

Streamlined spare parts management

Easy transition across platforms for students

“The P2008JC NG represents a significant leap in training safety. By certifying to the latest CS-23 Amendment 6 standards, we have enhanced the aircraft’s safety characteristics specifically at very low speeds—the typical mission profile for ab-initio training,” says Giovanni Pascale Langer, Managing Director at Tecnam.

He adds, “We needed an aircraft that works hard, consumes little and inspires confidence. This is the only trainer on the market that combines superior safety of CS-23, state-of-the-art avionics, and the unbeatable efficiency of modern injection technology.”