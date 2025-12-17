EAA AirVenture to Host The Flying Bulls for Only 2026 U.S. Air Show Appearance

The Flying Bulls have announced that they will display two aircraft restorations— a Douglas DC-6B and a Lockheed P-38 Lightning—at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

The Flying Bulls aircraft will be parked at the Boeing Plaza showcase, and they will fly in EAA AirVenture's afternoon air shows. This will be the only public air show appearance that The Flying Bulls will complete in 2026.

The Flying Bulls are based in Salzburg, Austria, with the collection encompassing more than 40 aircraft. This includes various aircraft types, from modern helicopters to legacy World War II fighters.

Tyrolean Airlines pilot Sigi Angerer founded The Flying Bulls in the 1980s, with the organization reaching full fruition in 1999 with support from Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of Red Bull.

The U.S. air show appearance was announced during the International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 10, 2025.

The P-38 aircraft was developed by Lockheed Martin during WWII as a twin-tail fighter aircraft. The Flying Bulls maintain the only flying model in Europe, which was shipped from America to the organization’s Hangar-7 in Salzburg.

The DC-6B aircraft was created in 1958, with its first owner being the Yugoslavian airline JAT. It was later sold to Zambia leader Kenneth Launda for personal transport use by Head of State Marshall Josef Tito in the 1970s. The aircraft lay abandoned in Zambia’s Lusaka Airport until 2000, when The Flying Bulls rescued it in 2000 and subsequently spent three years restoring it.

“The moment has arrived—we are crossing the Atlantic and we’re coming to Oshkosh,” said Eskil Ambal, CEO of The Flying Bulls, “Our ride across the Atlantic is in a DC-6, just as she was meant to do. But we couldn’t let her go alone. You never, ever, ever leave your wingman. So, the P-38 is coming with her.”

“The Flying Bulls aircraft are another example of the world coming to Oshkosh to celebrate flight every summer,” said Rick Larsen.

Larsen continued, “These airplanes are among the finest restorations of their type anywhere on earth, so an Oshkosh stop was a necessity during their American tour to showcase them among the knowledgeable aviation community at AirVenture.”