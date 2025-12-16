Hartzell Engine Tech Adds Lightweight Engine Starters to Sky-Tec Brand

Hartzell Engine Tech has announced the expansion of its Sky-Tec brand as it has added a new line of lightweight engine starters.

Hartzell Engine Tech plans to start offering the Sky-Tec XP Series starters through its global distribution network in the first part of 2026, with an expected retail price under $1,000.

While these starters are completely new offerings and do not yet have FAA Form 8130 airworthiness certification, the company is producing them in Montgomery, Alabama at the same facility where it produces its other certified Sky-Tec products.

“These new Sky-Tec XP starters make flying more affordable and accessible for the experimental market while maintaining the same engineering excellence that pilots have come to expect from Hartzell Engine Tech,” said Marolous Cebulka, vice president of Sales & Marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech.

Cebulka continued, “They’re a fit for any Lycoming-powered homebuilt kit, combining reliability, lightweight performance, and affordability.”