Embraer Shares Results of Study on Implementing AI in Aviation Supply Chain

Embraer recently conducted a 10-month study with Aquarela Analytics evaluating over two terabytes of data on AI integration into supply chain processes.

Aquarela Analytics, a leader in the areas of data analysis and artificial intelligence use, provided one of two methodologies used in the project: Data Culture Methodology.

Using Aquarela Analytics’s Data Culture Methodology and Agile methodology by Embraer, the project took place over two phases that lasted 10 months overall. This process involved:

Structuring framework for AI extraction and preparation

Developing AI models

Visualization layers

Vice President of Strategy, Digital and Innovation at Embraer Dimas Tomelin said, "Smart Planning is the most up-to-date data tool developed and integrated to make Embraer's processes more effective.”

Tomelin continued, “It consists of an interactive control panel on the materials used in the production process of our aircraft, helping the planning team in the management of purchases and stock levels to have more predictability in case of lack or excess of materials thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and a prediction model.”

"Throughout the process, we applied all of our expertise in data analysis, platforms and artificial intelligence algorithms to improve, transform and integrate Embraer's operating system,” said Marcos Santos, CEO of Aquarela Analytics.

Santos added, “It was a challenging project, where at each stage we deepened and broadened the scope as complexity and results were measured. We are very happy with the result and especially with the partnership established with Embraer."

As a result, Embraer found that Smart Planning optimized inventory planning and established a strong foundation for future supply chain innovations.

With digitalization greater integration of data and digitalization of processes, the Smart Planning tool achieved: