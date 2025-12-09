Täby Air Maintenance AB Earns EASA Approval for Saab 2000 Conversion

Täby Air Maintenance AB (TAM) has officially received approval from EASA for its Saab 2000 Cargo Conversion Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).

TAM is a European MRO that specializes in aircraft conversions, and this STC approval showcases the company’s successful expansion of these services.

TAM has similar experience from the Saab 340 Cargo STC, which is popular among regional cargo operators around the world. TAM’s launch customer Jetstream Aviation Capital, LLC also collaborated on the Saab 340 Cargo conversion project.

The Saab 2000 Cargo STC offers benefits to regional logistics operators, such as:

Modern and high-performance freighter option

Improved efficiency

Longer range deployment

30% faster speeds than Saab 340 Cargo

Higher payload capacity than Saab 340 Cargo

The conversion is especially designed for applications like:

Time-sensitive logistics networks

Express freight

E-commerce distribution

The Saab 2000 Cargo STC has features like:

Carbon fiber-floor cargo hold with an integrated roller ball cargo loading system

LED lighting

Six net-divided bay system

Cargo volume of 55.4 cubic meters / 1,960 cubic feet

Weight capacity of 6,622 kilograms / 14,600 pounds

TAM has already converted the first approved Saab 2000 Cargo at its Örebro facilities. Collaborating with Jetstream Aviation Capital, TAM expects to be able to complete deliveries soon.

TAM has also submitted this STC for FAA approval in North America.

“With the success of our Saab 340 cargo conversion program, expanding into the Saab 2000 platform was a natural next step,” said CEO Jimmy Nordén, Täby Air Maintenance AB.

Nordén continued, “The Saab 2000 Cargo STC provides operators with a modern freighter solution that delivers unmatched performance and efficiency in its class. This conversion meets the growing demand for express cargo capacity and reinforces TAM’s commitment to supporting the evolving needs of global logistics.”

“TAM has a long and trusted history with the Saab fleet,” added Nordén, “Our engineering teams applied decades of experience from the Saab 340 Cargo STC to ensure the Saab 2000 solution provides the highest levels of performance and reliability. This program marks a significant milestone for both TAM and the regional air cargo market.”