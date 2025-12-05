EDF Group Increases Stake in AURA AERO to Support Aviation Decarbonization Goals

EDF Group (Electricité de France) has officially increased its stake in AURA AERO to 2 million euros a year after its initial stake acquisition.

The investment, completed the investment through EDF Group’s subsidiary SAFIDI, highlights the company’s dedication to supporting low-carbon, regional light aircraft development in France.

AURA AERO is a French company that’s pioneering innovations in low-carbon aviation, while EDF is a French multinational electric utility company.

By increasing its support of AURA AERO, EDF Group aims to accelerate the energy transition in the sector and help develop electric and hybrid aircraft.

A key development from AURA AERO is the ERA aircraft, which is a hybrid-electric regional aircraft that seats 19 people. The ERA currently has almost 700 purchase intentions, a value of $12 billion.

EDF Group hopes to use this investment to apply its expertise in energy to applications like:

Integration of electrical requirements into airport platforms

Battery performance

Charging management

AURA AERO also produces the INTEGRAL range, which is currently being industrialized. This encompasses:

INTEGRAL R : A two-seater aircraft designed for training with Tailwheel landing gear (already delivered)

INTEGRAL S : A two-seater aircraft for civil and military applications with Nose wheel landing gear (awaiting certification)

INTEGRAL E : The first all-electric two-seater training aircraft (flight testing)

EDF Group is also supporting AURA AERO and the greater aviation sector by offering access to its engineering and R&D teams. These teams work on projects like:

Developing and testing batteries

Deploying electric aviation charging infrastructure

Standardizing and achieving interoperability in Europe

Executive Director of EDF Group Marc Benayoun says: “This investment marks a new step in our commitment towards the electrification of mobilities. By supporting AURA AERO, EDF Group is helping to develop a low-carbon aerospace industry in France and Europe”.

President and co-founder of AURA AERO Jérémy Caussade adds, “EDF’s commitment and support for an innovative industrial company such as AURA AERO is a very positive signal for the French economy.”

Caussade continues, “EDF’s expertise in energy decarbonization is a major asset to accelerate our industrial development and promote the emergence of clean aviation in Europe.”