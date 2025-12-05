EDF Group Increases Stake in AURA AERO to Support Aviation Decarbonization Goals

By increasing its support of AURA AERO by 2 million euros, EDF Group aims to accelerate the energy transition in the sector and help develop electric and hybrid aircraft.
A group of professionals in suits stands in front of an airplane between two signs that read 'EDF'

AURA AERO and EDF strengthen their partnership to accelerate the decarbonization of aviation

EDF Group (Electricité de France) has officially increased its stake in AURA AERO to 2 million euros a year after its initial stake acquisition.

The investment, completed the investment through EDF Group’s subsidiary SAFIDI, highlights the company’s dedication to supporting low-carbon, regional light aircraft development in France.

AURA AERO is a French company that’s pioneering innovations in low-carbon aviation, while EDF is a French multinational electric utility company.

By increasing its support of AURA AERO, EDF Group aims to accelerate the energy transition in the sector and help develop electric and hybrid aircraft.

A key development from AURA AERO is the ERA aircraft, which is a hybrid-electric regional aircraft that seats 19 people. The ERA currently has almost 700 purchase intentions, a value of $12 billion.

EDF Group hopes to use this investment to apply its expertise in energy to applications like:

  • Integration of electrical requirements into airport platforms
  • Battery performance
  • Charging management

AURA AERO also produces the INTEGRAL range, which is currently being industrialized. This encompasses:

  • INTEGRAL R: A two-seater aircraft designed for training with Tailwheel landing gear (already delivered)
  • INTEGRAL S: A two-seater aircraft for civil and military applications with Nose wheel landing gear (awaiting certification)
  • INTEGRAL E: The first all-electric two-seater training aircraft (flight testing)

EDF Group is also supporting AURA AERO and the greater aviation sector by offering access to its engineering and R&D teams. These teams work on projects like:

  • Developing and testing batteries
  • Deploying electric aviation charging infrastructure
  • Standardizing and achieving interoperability in Europe

Executive Director of EDF Group Marc Benayoun says: “This investment marks a new step in our commitment towards the electrification of mobilities. By supporting AURA AERO, EDF Group is helping to develop a low-carbon aerospace industry in France and Europe”.

President and co-founder of AURA AERO Jérémy Caussade adds, “EDF’s commitment and support for an innovative industrial company such as AURA AERO is a very positive signal for the French economy.”

Caussade continues, “EDF’s expertise in energy decarbonization is a major asset to accelerate our industrial development and promote the emergence of clean aviation in Europe.”

