EDF Group Increases Stake in AURA AERO to Support Aviation Decarbonization Goals
EDF Group (Electricité de France) has officially increased its stake in AURA AERO to 2 million euros a year after its initial stake acquisition.
The investment, completed the investment through EDF Group’s subsidiary SAFIDI, highlights the company’s dedication to supporting low-carbon, regional light aircraft development in France.
AURA AERO is a French company that’s pioneering innovations in low-carbon aviation, while EDF is a French multinational electric utility company.
By increasing its support of AURA AERO, EDF Group aims to accelerate the energy transition in the sector and help develop electric and hybrid aircraft.
A key development from AURA AERO is the ERA aircraft, which is a hybrid-electric regional aircraft that seats 19 people. The ERA currently has almost 700 purchase intentions, a value of $12 billion.
EDF Group hopes to use this investment to apply its expertise in energy to applications like:
- Integration of electrical requirements into airport platforms
- Battery performance
- Charging management
AURA AERO also produces the INTEGRAL range, which is currently being industrialized. This encompasses:
- INTEGRAL R: A two-seater aircraft designed for training with Tailwheel landing gear (already delivered)
- INTEGRAL S: A two-seater aircraft for civil and military applications with Nose wheel landing gear (awaiting certification)
- INTEGRAL E: The first all-electric two-seater training aircraft (flight testing)
EDF Group is also supporting AURA AERO and the greater aviation sector by offering access to its engineering and R&D teams. These teams work on projects like:
- Developing and testing batteries
- Deploying electric aviation charging infrastructure
- Standardizing and achieving interoperability in Europe
Executive Director of EDF Group Marc Benayoun says: “This investment marks a new step in our commitment towards the electrification of mobilities. By supporting AURA AERO, EDF Group is helping to develop a low-carbon aerospace industry in France and Europe”.
President and co-founder of AURA AERO Jérémy Caussade adds, “EDF’s commitment and support for an innovative industrial company such as AURA AERO is a very positive signal for the French economy.”
Caussade continues, “EDF’s expertise in energy decarbonization is a major asset to accelerate our industrial development and promote the emergence of clean aviation in Europe.”