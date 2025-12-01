Airbus Successfully Implements Precautionary A320 Fleet Modifications

Airbus recently shared an update on its implementation of precautionary measures on several in-service A320 aircraft required by an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) on November 28, 2025.

With approximately 6,000 aircraft from the A320 Family requiring review and modification, Airbus has now modified the majority of potentially impacted aircraft.

Airbus is currently collaborating with airline customers to ensure the remaining aircraft—fewer than 100—receive the modifications they need to return to service.

The company has apologized for delays in travel and challenges the event caused for airlines and passengers. For their support during the implementation stage, Airbus offered thanks to groups like: