EHang Completes First Pilotless eVTOL Flight Carrying Passengers in Bangkok

EHang Holdings Limited has successfully completed a human-carrying flight in an urban area with a pilotless eVTOL aircraft for the first time in Bangkok, Thailand.

The company achieved this milestone under the AAM Sandbox Initiative during an event on November 24, 2025, attended by local partners and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The EH216-S aircraft carried Director General of CAAT Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon on the experimental flight without a pilot, making him the first civil aviation authority chief in the world to ride in a pilotless urban flight on the aircraft.

At the celebratory event, EHang deployed the flight at Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) headquarters in Bangkok. Aside from media representatives and Thai business leaders, the event was also attended by officials from the Thai government, such as:

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon

Director General of Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority Han Kok Juan

Deputy CEO of SCB X Public Company Limited Dr. Arak Sutivong

During the event, the EH216-S eVTOL aircraft demonstrated takeoff, landing and route flights. Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon and Dr. Arak Sutivong also flew as passengers on the EH216-S to experience pilotless urban flight.

Senior Vice President Hu Longxuan and the EHang work team oversaw the event along with the CAAT. This was the first instance in which EHang completed overseas on-site demonstrations and highlighted the EH216-S's emergency scenario safety capabilities.

The collaboration involved rigorous discussions on:

Flight safety

Product technology

After-sales maintenance

Operating systems

The teams completed four dedicated technical exchanges as well as nine extreme scenario tests to prepare for the flight.

CAAT’s team praised EHang’s systematic support capabilities, including:

Continuous airworthiness

Full-lifecycle technical support

Spare parts supply

Professional talent training

Rapid maintenance support

EHang has been the first company focusing on pilotless human-carrying eVTOL to obtain the following credentials from China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC):

Type Certificate

Production Certificate

Standard Airworthiness Certificate

Following these certifications, EHang aimed to expand into Thailand as a strategic market, showcased by flights in Bangkok and launching the AAM Sandbox Initiative.

The company has continuously prioritized safety and performance in these efforts, achieving stable performance in point-to-point pilotless flight on the EH216-S and highlighting the aircraft’s adaptability in urban environments, particularly the tourism and traffic congestion in Bangkok.

EHang also shared plans to keep working with local partners and expanding the sandbox area to reach places like:

Pattaya

Phuket

Koh Samui

Director General of CAAT Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon stated, “The advanced technology and autonomous safety performance demonstrated by the EH216-S are impressive. This flight demonstration represents not only a significant milestone in the development of AAM technologies which is expected to transform future air transportation systems, but forms part of Thailand’s ongoing efforts to become an Aviation Hub in the region.”

Chavanaprayoon continued, “CAAT is committed to serving both as a regulator and a facilitator to ensure that modern aviation technologies can be safely and effectively implemented. We look forward to seeing Thailand achieve a breakthrough in establishing air routes connecting airports and urban areas.”

“With the 2026 Advanced Air Mobility Symposium organized by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to be held in Thailand, we expect the country to become a global model for commercialization and large-scale development of AAM in 2026,” added Chavanaprayoon.

Luong Pham of Aerial Sea ventures, supporting organization for the event, said, “The EH216-S’s successful flight at core Bangkok landmarks such as the royal-owned SCB headquarters, coupled with the CAAT Director General’s personal participation, not only represents authoritative recognition of cutting-edge autonomous technology but also highlights Thailand’s strategic vision and commitment to embracing transportation innovation and developing its AAM ecosystem.”

Chief Financial Officer of EHang Conor Yang emphasized, “This event represents a key practical achievement of EHang’s overseas strategy. By continuously advancing human-carrying flights under the Sandbox Initiative in core urban scenarios such as Bangkok, EHang will further assist the Thai government and CAAT in improving Thailand’s AAM operation and regulatory framework.”

Yang added, “With the support of the CAAT, Thailand is highly likely to achieve the world’s first commercial eVTOL operations using an innovative regulatory approach of “sandbox”, creating a demonstration model for Southeast Asia and the world. EHang will continue to provide advanced integrated air mobility solutions to benefit more countries across the globe.”

Interested readers can view a video of the flight online.