Alexander Tesch Named Vice President Customer Support & Service at Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft has hired Alexander Tesch as Vice President Customer Support & Service, with the appointment being effective immediately.

Tesch has more than 20 years of experience in leadership globally, in areas like:

Aerospace

Energy

Logistics

Maritime

His areas of expertise include:

Aftermarket strategy

Customer service excellence

Global support operations

Alexander will now head Deutsche Aircraft’s global customer support and service organization, with goals like enhancing customer experience across all platforms, both legacy offerings and new future ones. He hopes to ensure that existing D328 operators continue to receive best-in-class support, while also preparing the organization for the D328eco to enter into service.

Improvements that Deutsche Aircraft aims to make to D328eco service include:

Enhanced spare parts availability and logistics

Next-gen AI-powered customer service tools

Upgraded communication model that’s more open and responsive

Customer-centric service frameworks customized to operational realities

“The D328 is more than just an aircraft—it’s the foundation of our brand and reputation,” said Alexander Tesch, vice president Customer Support & Service, “As we move toward the D328eco, our goal is to ensure that our legacy customers benefit from the same innovation and care.”

Tesch continued, “We are building a support organization that is smarter, more flexible, and truly customer-centric—because our operators rely on us to keep their fleets flying, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Alexander to the Deutsche Aircraft leadership team,” said Olaf Lawrenz, COO at Deutsche Aircraft, “His strategic mindset and operational expertise will be instrumental in achieving our goal of overall customer satisfaction and ensuring that our support organization matches the quality and reliability of our aircraft.”