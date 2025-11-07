Stratos Jets Adds AOG Mechanical Recovery Coverage to Every Charter

Stratos Jets has announced that the company is now automatically including FlightGuard AOG Mechanical Recovery Coverage in every on-demand quote for charters they arrange.

FlightGuard reduces the need to spend extra money on booking replacement aircraft in the case of mechanical issues on a charter’s originally scheduled aircraft.

Key benefits provided by FlightGuard by Stratos Jets include:

Automatic inclusion on every charter quote with the option to decline at booking

Reduced cost in the event replacement aircraft is needed, to mitigate the recovery aircraft market rate

Full transparency and control as clients still select aircraft, operators and pricing

No membership fees, escrow deposits or fixed hourly rates required

Protection by Stratos Jets’ $50M non-owned liability policy and vetted ARGUS- and Wyvern-rated operator network

No more the historical jet card advantage of “guaranteed recovery” pricing

In the past, customers could only access this type of insurance by signing up for jet card memberships that bundle the coverage with higher hourly pricing. With Stratos’s new offering, clients can access this coverage on an on-demand basis for singular trips, with no need for:

Pre-funded block deposits

Block hours

Long-term contracts

“Reliability shouldn’t be reserved for members of prepaid jet card programs,” said Joel Thomas, founder and CEO of Stratos Jets, “By including FlightGuard™ in every charter—while still giving clients the choice to opt out—we’re removing one of the last reasons travelers felt forced into jet cards for peace of mind.”

When mechanical disruptions occur, market conditions typically impact the pricing of replacement aircraft, meaning higher costs. FlightGuard mitigates this by applying a pre-defined benefit toward getting a substitute aircraft.

“The industry has taught travelers they must choose flexibility or reliability. FlightGuard proves they can have both transparent, on-demand charter pricing with institutional-level protection built in,” Thomas added.