AURA AERO Opens First Production Site and US Headquarters

AURA AERO has announced the opening of its first production site and headquarters in the United States.

The new site is opening at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park in an 11,000-square-foot facility. The campus will pave the way for AURA AERO’s hybrid-electric ERA aircraft and will host the North American Delivery and Customer Support Center for the INTEGRAL program.

The first production line will build the INTEGRAL family of two-seater, aerobatic-capable training aircraft. This will first be available with a Lycoming piston engine and later in a 100% electric version. It can be used for traditional as well as hybrid-electric flight training.

The U.S. contains almost 600 FAA-approved ﬂight schools and over 75,000 pilots. Since there’s a growing demand for modern, cost-effective training aircraft that can perform aerobatics, the U.S. remains a large market for INTEGRAL.

The INTEGRAL family is pursuing certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and has already been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In 2028, AURA AERO is planning to open a 500,000-square-foot assembly line for its 19-seater aircraft ERA and intends to be the world’s ﬁrst company to manufacture a hybrid-electric regional aircraft.

The current LOI book stands at over 650 ERA aircraft, for more than $10.5 billion. Florida’s site follows a partnership signed two years ago with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency, supported the project, which is expected to create more than 1,000 high-skilled jobs in the region.

“Today’s announcement by AURA AERO and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is a shining example of the Governor’s leadership in growing Florida’s aviation industries, focus on fostering the talent to support innovative aviation job creators, and development of a market in which innovators can invest capital conﬁdently,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

Kelly continued, “Congratulations to the teams at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, AURA AERO, Space Florida and Team Volusia for reaching this milestone in developing this unique partnership embedded into Embry-Riddle’s campus, and eventually leading to full manufacturing and product delivery, creating hundreds of high demand jobs in next-generation aviation technology.”

“This is a journey that began at the 2023 Paris Air Show, with the initial commitment announced at the 2024 Farnborough Air Show, and a commitment that came about because of an incredible team effort,” added Kelly.

“Florida has long been a leader in aeronautics and space, and the technical expertise of its workforce is a tremendous asset in asserting our leadership in the electric and hybrid-electric aviation sectors,” said Jérémy Caussade, president and co-founder of AURA AERO.

Caussade added, “The State of Florida, Space Florida and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University have always believed in us and supported us from the beginning in this project, which is now coming to fruition.”

“The opening of AURA AERO’s headquarters at Embry-Riddle’s Research Park marks a signiﬁcant milestone in our collaboration with an innovative company shaping the future of sustainable aviation,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D.

Butler continued, “AURA AERO’s presence enhances our research ecosystem and offers unparalleled opportunities for students and faculty to engage directly with next-generation electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.”

“AURA AERO’s investment is another example of how Florida continues to lead the way in aerospace growth and innovation,” said Space Florida Board Chair Jeanette Nuñez, “This milestone reflects the success of our strategy to attract companies that are redefining how and where the future of flight is built.

“We seek and foster opportunities to put Florida at the forefront of technological transformations,” said Space Florida President & CEO Rob Long, “AURA AERO represents the kind of progress and innovation that will move the aerospace industry forward for the better.”