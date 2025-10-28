Servotecnica to Highlight New Slip Ring Solutions at SPS Nuremberg 2025

Servotecnica has announced plans to debut its new range of slip ring technologies at SPS 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, from November 25–27, 2025.

The solution Servotecnica is highlighting features a customized pancake slip ring for welding robot applications. The design is ultra-compact while still offering high-current performance.

Key specifications of the new slip ring solution include:

Up to 10 million revolutions

Customized shape and brush material

Flat, low-profile surface

Hollow shaft design

Current capacity of up to 10A per circuit

Total height of less than eight millimeters

Servotecnica designs and manufactures compact and robust slip rings for industries like:

Industrial

Robotics

Packaging

Medical

Electronics

Servotecnica slip rings are available in thousands of configuration options, and they can also be customized.

“Every successful automation system depends on reliable motion continuity,” said Fabio Bistoletti, CEO of Servotecnica.

Bistoletti added, “At SPS, we’re excited to demonstrate how our slip ring technologies continue to deliver precision, longevity, and trust for OEMs worldwide in building the next generation of automation systems.”

SPS is an exhibition that focuses on automation. Last year, more than 50,000 visitors attended and gained information on the latest product innovations and solutions from more than 1,200 exhibitors.

Interesed parties can visit Servotecnica at Hall 4, Booth 582 or reach out to book a meeting.