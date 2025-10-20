FLUX GmbH Adds 75mm and 100mm Models to IND-MAX Inductive Encoder Series

FLUX GmbH (FLUX) has expanded its IND-MAX range of inductive angle encoders for harsh conditions with new 75mm and 100mm outer diameter size options.
IND-MAX is a solution for demanding applications used in sectors like:
- Defense
- Aerospace
- Imaging
- Industrial environments
Adding the 75mm and 100mm size options makes the IND-MAX product line more versatile, giving FLUX more flexibility to support compact and mid-sized systems.
These new sizes are ideal for applications like:
- Stabilized platforms (land, air, and sea)
- Camera systems and aerial observation
- Gimbal systems for drones, surveillance, and defense
- Aim and tracking systems for defense and security
IND-MAX encoders use proven inductive technology to deliver non-contact, wear-free measurement. This ensures benefits such as:
- Shock and vibration resistance
- Long-term reliability
- Immunity to harsh environmental conditions
“We designed the IND-MAX series to provide exceptional reliability and precision in the toughest environments,” said Paul Tutzu, managing director & founder of FLUX GmbH.
Tutzu added, “These new sizes enable our customers to deploy IND-MAX encoders in an even broader range of critical applications where performance simply cannot be compromised.”
Interested parties can download the Datasheet from FLUX to learn more about the IND-MAX solution.