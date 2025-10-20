FLUX GmbH Adds 75mm and 100mm Models to IND-MAX Inductive Encoder Series

Oct. 20, 2025
FLUX GmbH (FLUX)
FLUX GmbH

FLUX GmbH (FLUX) has expanded its IND-MAX range of inductive angle encoders for harsh conditions with new 75mm and 100mm outer diameter size options.

IND-MAX is a solution for demanding applications used in sectors like:

  • Defense
  • Aerospace
  • Imaging
  • Industrial environments 

Adding the 75mm and 100mm size options makes the IND-MAX product line more versatile, giving FLUX more flexibility to support compact and mid-sized systems.

These new sizes are ideal for applications like:

  • Stabilized platforms (land, air, and sea)
  • Camera systems and aerial observation
  • Gimbal systems for drones, surveillance, and defense
  • Aim and tracking systems for defense and security

IND-MAX encoders use proven inductive technology to deliver non-contact, wear-free measurement. This ensures benefits such as:

  • Shock and vibration resistance
  • Long-term reliability
  • Immunity to harsh environmental conditions

“We designed the IND-MAX series to provide exceptional reliability and precision in the toughest environments,” said Paul Tutzu, managing director & founder of FLUX GmbH. 

Tutzu added, “These new sizes enable our customers to deploy IND-MAX encoders in an even broader range of critical applications where performance simply cannot be compromised.”

Interested parties can download the Datasheet from FLUX to learn more about the IND-MAX solution.

 

