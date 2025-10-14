Embraer and FACC Host 2025 Suppliers Advisory Council in Austria

Embraer has held another successful meeting of the Embraer Suppliers Advisory Council (ESAC) annual agenda.

FACC hosted the meeting, which took place in Austria.

The event involved knowledge sharing, forward-looking discussions and collaboration among professionals like:

Industry leaders

Strategic partners

Embraer’s key suppliers

The council highlighted Embraer’s commitment to strengthening its global supply chain and fostering innovation through strong partnerships.

"The ESAC is a vital platform for building trust, sharing insights, and driving collective progress. The partnership and engagement of our key suppliers are instrumental to achieve our strategic goals focused on profitable growth, driven by efficiency and innovation," said Roberto Chaves, Embraer’s executive vice president of Global Procurement & Supply Chain.

The agenda focused on strategic projects designed to support Embraer’s future programs and improve supply chain resilience through:

Advancing sustainability

Embracing digitalization

Implementing next-generation aerospace technologies.

"Hosting Embraer and its global partners reflects our shared vision for the future of aerospace and the power of collaboration," said Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC.