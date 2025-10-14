Becker Avionics Unveils New BXT Wi-Fi Module, Expanding AD-S B IN Capability

Becker Avionics has launched its next-generation BXT Wi-Fi Module.

This functions as a compact add-on that integrates ADS-B IN capability into the BXT6500 family of ADS-B capable 1090ES transponders.

This feature offers pilots real-time ADS-B traffic directly to their cockpit tablets, achieving the following:

Improving flights safety across aircraft platforms

Enhancing the BXT6500 line

Heightening situational awareness

The BXT Wi-Fi-33 Module allows GPS-enabled tablets running ForeFlight or other compatible EFB applications to display surrounding traffic information in real time. The device does so by creating a secure wireless network.

The module only requires minor wiring changes to offer a low-power solution for increasing situational awareness by integrating with existing BXT6500 installations.

“By introducing the BXT Wi-Fi Module, we’re giving pilots an easy, cost-effective path to bring ADS-B IN data into their flight planning and navigation tools,” said Dave Oglesbee, director of Sales and Marketing.

Oglesbee added, “This upgrade reflects Becker Avionics’ ongoing commitment to innovation, interoperability, and pilot safety—all hallmarks of the Becker Avionics brand for almost 70 years.”