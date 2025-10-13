ACI Jet Performs STC-Approved Install of CMS Inflight Cabin Management System

ACI Jet has successfully completed the first article installation for Cabin Management Solutions’ (CMS) inflight entertainment and cabin management system on a Challenger 605.

This is the first time ACI Jet has partnered directly with an OEM in engineering and certification of a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), securing a share of licensing rights to the STC in the process.

The STC-approved installation adds upgrades to Challenger 604, 605, and 650 aircraft such as:

Elite 4K video

Elevate high-resolution audio

Evolve cabin management system

Dual 24” 4K60 monitors

New digital audio amplifier

Premium cabin speakers

Dual high-power subwoofers

There are also wireless touchscreen switches that connect to CMS’s backbone, meaning no need for invasive panel and woodwork removal. Each switch is customizable, giving operators flexibility and passengers an intuitive in-flight experience.

“Beyond unlocking CMS’s groundbreaking new technology to one of business aviation’s most capable and reliable airframes, ACI Jet gained valuable insight into the inner workings of this system and is already bringing that expertise to repair station customers,” said Brian Ford, avionics manager at ACI Jet.

Ford added, “Our goal with this project wasn’t merely to secure our first share of STC licensing, but as installers and maintainers ourselves, to develop a well-designed STC package for the next installer.”

ACI Jet’s “Fly Like New” mission emphasizes extending the life and value of airframes using OEM partnerships and next-generation avionics and technology. This project combines CMS’s modular, drop-in architecture with ACI Jet’s engineering support and MRO expertise.

“Bringing 4K video and high-resolution audio into reach for a broader audience is exactly why CMS was founded,” said Jesse Beard, manager of Technical Sales and Systems Engineering.

The current STC applies to the Challenger 605 aircraft, with deviation packages and drawings available through CMS for Challenger 604 and 650 installations.

The first Challenger 604 to use this STC will pair the CMS system with a Starlink connectivity installation. Both will happen during a scheduled major landing gear overhaul on the aircraft.

For Challenger 604/605/650 operators, the CMS upgrade offers:

Lower install costs

Reduced downtime

Simplified maintenance

Enhanced passenger experience

For ACI Jet customers, the shared licensing rights deliver a direct way to more innovative and cost-effective modifications in the years ahead. In the future, CMS and ACI Jet plan to bring the bring the technology to Bombardier Global-series aircraft.