Experimental Aircraft Association Confirms Future EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Dates

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has released the dates for the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, all the way through 2029.

Future event dates are:

2026 : July 20-26

: July 20-26 2027 : July 26-August 1

: July 26-August 1 2028 : July 24-30

: July 24-30 2029: July 23-29

“EAA AirVenture is one of the aviation community’s major highlights each year, so announcing the dates for the next several years is important for enthusiasts around the world to begin planning their trips to Oshkosh,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Pelton continued, “We also realize that AirVenture’s dates affect the scheduling of many other aviation events, as well as other activities in Wisconsin, so it’s important to have these dates finalized for multiple years in advance.”

The Experimental Aircraft Association first held the fly-in convention in 1953. The event has taken place in Oshkosh since 1970. The EAA will release additional details, such as the highlights of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, in the future.