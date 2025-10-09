Yingling Aviation Performs Company’s First Winglet Installation on Falcon 900

Yingling Aviation has performed a winglet installation on a Falcon 900, the first projects of its kind for the company, operating as Yingling.

During the project, the team installed a 12-foot strap along each wing and reinforced the aircraft’s ribs. According to the onsite Aviation Partners trainer, Harley Howell, this was the fastest ahead-of-schedule winglet install he has ever supervised. He praised various aspects of the install, including:

Excellent execution

No engineering changes

Close attention to engineering drawings

Zero mis-drilled holes

Yingling Project Lead Kyle Janssen said, “I was extremely impressed by our sheet metal team’s skill and attitude. Even with overtime needed to hit key milestones, everyone stayed positive and focused on the goal.”

Although this was Yingling’s first winglet install under its new name, the crew has dozens of winglet installations under its belt.

COO Rodger Renaud added, "This was an extremely complicated install that required some of the best techs in the industry. They delivered it on time and on budget."

Vendor partner Gary Dunn, president of Aviation Partners, visited the facility to review the work. "I was impressed with the facility and all the growth," he said. "I met the team, they were great, and I’m excited to have an installation partner that can execute at this level."

Yingling thanks its sheet metal crew for their depth of experience, professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile, as their work improved aerodynamic performance to the newly modified Falcon 900.

Interested parties can contact Yingling Aviation to request images and technical specifications or to schedule a winglet installation.