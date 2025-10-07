Bombardier Global 7500 Achieves 150th Speed Record

The Global 7500 business jet has reached a milestone and achieved its 150th speed record, according to Bombardier. This is the highest number of speed records ever set by one business aircraft type.

Other achievements that the Global 7500 aircraft has completed include key city pair speed records, such as:

Hong Kong to Montreal

New York to London

Tokyo to Los Angeles

Toronto to Paris

The aircraft averaged a speed faster than 1,000 kilometers per hour on 20 of its record-setting missions, breaking records while delivering passengers safely to their destinations.

The Global 7500 has also completed the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation, which traveled from Sydney to Detroit and spanned 8,225 nautical miles (15,232.7 kilometers). The next-gen business aircraft flew the industry’s longest range non-stop mission from London City Airport to Los Angeles as well.

“The Global 7500 continues to redefine what is possible in business aviation,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, executive vice president, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense, “Our customers count on us to deliver a business tool with the highest standards in luxury, speed and reliability, and the Global 7500 overachieves on all fronts.”

Gallagher continued, “Many of these records have been set with passengers on board in varying conditions and airports, making these achievements even more meaningful and reaching this pinnacle more remarkable.”

The Global 7500 features:

Top speed of Mach 0.925

Reduced fuel burn

Lower emissions

Ultra-long range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 kilometers)

Smooth Flĕx Wing for smooth takeoff and approach

Maximized aerodynamic efficiency and enhanced safety

Impressive short-field and high-speed performance

The company plans to further enhance this line by introducing the Global 8000 aircraft. On the Global 8000, expected features include: