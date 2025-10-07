Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Debuts New Runway-Independent Nomad Drones

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky has introduced its upcoming line of next-gen aircraft, the Nomad family.

This announcement follows the company’s success in proving the flight efficiency and reliability of a novel rotor blown wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS).

The twin proprotor design makes the Nomad aircraft as versatile as a helicopter and as fast as an airplane, with comparable range. Aside from traditional vertical take-off, hovering and landing capabilities, Nomad aircraft can also cruise on the wing for extended periods.

Nomads are operated using Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy technology and mainly powered by hybrid-electric propulsion. Larger variants are anticipated to feature a conventional drivetrain.

MATRIX has been demonstrated across various applications, including:

Aerial firefighting

Advanced aerial mobility

Logistics resupply

“We use the term ‘family’ to point to a key attribute of the design; its ability to be scaled in size from a small Group 3 UAS to the footprint equivalent of a Black Hawk helicopter,” said Rich Benton, Sikorsky vice president and general manager.

Benton continued, “The resulting Nomad family of drones will be adaptable, go-anywhere, runway independent aircraft capable of land and sea-based missions across defense, national security, forestry and civilian organizations.”

“Nomads are a force multiplier, complementing the missions of aircraft such as the Black Hawk to retain the strategic advantage in the Indo-Pacific and across broader regions,” added Benton.

In March 2025, Sikorsky highlighted the successful extended flight test of its 10.3-foot wingspan prototype Nomad 50 aircraft. Sikorsky has announced that the company is now building its Nomad 100 aircraft. This is a Group 3 variant with an 18-foot wingspan. It’s expected to make its first flight in the coming months.

What features does the Nomad VTOL UAS family have?

Key features of the Nomad family of drones include:

Capable of being scaled from a Group 3 UAS (56 pounds to 1,320 pounds) to Group 4/5 (1,320 pounds and up)

Designed for reconnaissance, contested logistics, light attack and more

Powered by fuel-efficient hybrid-electric drivetrains, with larger variants featuring a conventional drivetrain

Equipped with MATRIX technology, developed by Sikorsky Innovations and DARPA, allowing for seamless integration with rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

“Nomad represents new breakthroughs for Sikorsky and the next generation of autonomous, long-endurance drones,” said Dan Shidler, director of Advanced Programs.

Shidler added, “We are acting on feedback from the Pentagon, adopting a rapid approach and creating a family of drones that can take off and land virtually anywhere and execute the mission—all autonomously and in the hands of soldiers, marines, sailors and airmen.”

Interested parties can watch a video highlighting the new drones.