Embraer Reaches 20 Years of E-Jets Service with Finnair and Norra

Embraer has recently celebrated 20 years of E-Jets service with Nordic Regional Airlines (Norra) and Finnair.

Finnair operated its first Embraer E170 revenue flight from Helsinki to Oslo on October 1, 2005. Since October 2012, Norra has flown the Embraer aircraft across Europe on behalf of Finnair.

Executives from Embraer and the airlines met at Helsinki Airport to celebrate the anniversary ahead of flight AY915, which retraced the historic route to Oslo, departing at 16:10 local time. The flight was assigned a specially designated call-sign FIN20Y.

Chief Revenue Officer at Finnair Christine Rovelli remarked, “For 20 years, the Embraer fleet has been essential to regional connectivity, feeding traffic into our Helsinki hub. Operated by our partner Norra, the fleet continues to deliver excellent punctuality and reliability. We’re now renewing the cabins to further enhance the customer experience.”

Managing Director, Norra, Juha Ojala added, “Norra has succeeded with Embraer for 20 years. The E-Jets are the reliable backbone of our operations, enabling us to deliver efficient, high-quality regional service to Finnair’s customers. We’re honored to be part of this journey and to celebrate this milestone together.”

Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Head of Region Europe and Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation, Marie-Louise Philippe said, “Flying together since 2005, our partnership with Finnair and Norra is a testament to the enduring value of the E-Jets family.”

Philippe continued, “These aircraft have delivered unmatched performance, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction across Europe. This is a moment of high emotion and great pride for the Embraer team, working in partnership with Finnair and Norra to ensure a reliable service for the last 20 years.”

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to many more years of collaboration and success together,” added Philippe.

