Gulfstream Debuts Brand-New Aircraft: The Gulfstream G300

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has just announced that a new super-midsize aircraft will join its next-generation fleet.

The Gulfstream G300 will replace the Gulfstream G280 and include features like:

Signature Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows

Harmony Flight Deck

Next-generation avionics

Gulfstream announced the G300 at its customer event in Savannah, Discover the Difference. During the event, Gulfstream President Mark Burns showcased a full-scale mock-up of the G300 and displayed photos of the first aircraft in production.

“Fueled by a decade of investment and our future-forward approach, the Gulfstream next-generation fleet offers our customers the most innovative family of aircraft,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

Burns continued, “We know how important the super-midsize cabin segment is to our customers, so building on the highly successful G280 program, the G300 will reenergize the category with its heightened technology and safety enhancements, alongside the legendary comfort and styling of a Gulfstream.”

The Gulfstream G300 combines trans-Atlantic range with short-field agility, feature specifications like:

Range of 3,600 nautical miles (6,667 kilometers) at Mach 0.80

Range of 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) at Mach 0.84

Maximum cruise altitude of 45,000 feet (13,716 meters)

Cabin altitude of 4,800 feet (1,463 meters) when flying at 41,000 feet (12,497 meters)

100% fresh air and plasma ionization air purification system

10 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows

Longest cabin in its class with two living areas and room for up to 10 passengers

The G300 Harmony Flight Deck features advanced technology and avionics, such as:

Six touch screens

Phase-of-Flight intelligence

Synthetic Vision-Primary Flight Display

Predictive Landing Performance System

The G300 is designed for efficient and fast flight, optimized by its aerodynamic design, advanced avionics and size. It also uses high-thrust Honeywell engines and Gulfstream wings to support fuel-efficiency.

“The G300 program is making great progress and the vision for this aircraft is well on its way to becoming a reality for our customers as they look for an airplane that will exceed their expectations in the super-midsize class,” added Burns.

Gulfstream has conducted almost 22,000 hours of testing at its state-of-the-art lab facilities, which includes an Integration Test Facility (ITF) with Iron Bird capability.

The facility has recently achieved the following milestones: