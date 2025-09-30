Deutsche Aircraft to Partner with Akkodis on Future-Ready Regional Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft and Akkodis have signed a strategic agreement to advance the development and production of next-gen regional aircraft in Germany. The partnership will focus on strengthening the local aerospace ecosystem and maintaining technological excellence.

Under the agreement, Akkodis will become a first-tier supplier, acting as a central player in Deutsche Aircraft’s supply chain. Akkodis has expertise in specialized engineering as well as aircraft system development, informed by the company’s operations in global digital engineering consulting.

The company will manage the full development process, including:

Defining requirements

Integrating complex systems

Testing on the ground and in flight

Securing final airworthiness certification

Akkodis’ Aerospace & Defence division can perform digital modelling and simulation, as well as prepare advanced materials for alternative propulsion systems like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and hydrogen.

Over the years, Akkodis plans to enable the development of faster, lower-emission and more efficient aircraft using its digital development methods. The company has proven its technological competence, proactive solutions and ability to mobilize global resources.

“This agreement reinforces our diversification strategy and strengthens our role in the aerospace industry,” says Dr. Peter Mehrle, CEO of Akkodis Germany, “Together with Deutsche Aircraft, we are demonstrating Europe’s industrial capability and innovative power.”

Dr. Mehrle adds, “By combining their expertise with our digital engineering know-how, we are driving regional aircraft development that is made in Germany and positioning Europe as a leader in sustainable aviation.”

“For us, this cooperation is about translating engineering expertise into real progress,” explains Reiner Oldewurtel, vice president Akkodis Germany AS&D GmbH.

Oldewurtel continues, “Through close collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft, we are contributing to faster system integration, more efficient testing and smoother certification – always guided by quality, passion and forward thinking.”

“The partnership with Akkodis is a significant step in our mission to develop the next generation of regional aircraft. We are committed to digital excellence and emission-reducing technologies to actively shape the future of aviation from Germany, for Europe and beyond,” emphasizes Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Both companies view the partnership as a long-term commitment informed by shared ambition to ensure regional aircraft are future-ready, with low emissions and high efficiency.