Vertical Aerospace Embraces UK CAA’s Delivery Model for eVTOL

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) praises the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) publication of its eVTOL Delivery Model, which sets out a regulatory roadmap for the commercial operation of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the UK from 2028.

The CAA’s eVTOL Delivery Model does the following:

Offers a timeline and pathway to commercial eVTOL operations

Reaffirms SC-VTOL as the certification basis (aligned with EASA standards)

Sets out a comprehensive framework covering training, aerodromes and the rulemaking roadmap.

The UK CAA also plans to permit night visual and instrument flight rule (VFR /IFR) operations from the outset, provided aircraft and pilots are qualified. This could support reliable operations across diverse weather conditions and enable greater scaling of eVTOL ecosystems globally.

The organization commits to enabling the deployment of hybrid propulsion systems, like the one being developed by Vertical.

The Delivery Model ensures that rulemaking activities are aligned with the UK Government’s objective of seeing commercial eVTOL flight in the UK from 2028. This would enable companies like Vertical to launch safe, certified services once commercial readiness is reached.

Director of Regulatory Affairs at Vertical Aerospace Trevor Woods said, “We welcome the CAA’s eVTOL Delivery Model. It gives UK industry a clear pathway and timeline to initial commercial operations, reaffirms SC-VTOL as the certification basis and confirms the framework will be in place to allow pilots and aircraft to fly Day/Night VFR and IFR from day one.”

Woods continued, “That clarity on training, aerodromes and the rulemaking roadmap is exactly what’s needed to turn demonstrations into safe, scalable services from 2028.”

Vertical is engaged with the UK CAA, participating in all the regulator’s eVTOL working groups to help shape rulemaking across areas like:

Certification

Operations

Training

Infrastructure

Vertical also collaborates with the regulator, Government and UK industry via the Future Flight Industry Group, which supports the country’s plans for Advanced Air Mobility.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said, “This framework underscores the UK’s leadership in advanced air mobility, with the CAA laying the foundations for a safe, scalable and globally competitive ecosystem.”

Simpson added, “With both Heathrow and Gatwick receiving the green light for expansion, and Skyports advancing plans for a UK vertiport network, the road is being set for the UK to become a true leader in this industry. Vertical is proud to be working hand-in-hand with the regulator as we progress towards certification of our VX4 aircraft in 2028.”