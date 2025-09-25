Embraer Highlights KC-390 Millennium Demonstrator Aircraft’s New Visual Identity

Embraer has debuted the new visual identity of the KC-390 Millennium demonstrator aircraft. The unveiling took place at an event event at GOL Aerotech’s facilities in Confins, Minas Gerais, where the aircraft received its new livery.

This presentation celebrates the positive momentum of the KC-390 Program through a new appearance which reflects characteristics of the Millennium that showcase its significance in the medium segment of military tactical transport.

President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security Bosco da Costa Júnior commented, "This new visual identity represents an important milestone in the history of the KC-390 Millennium, the multi-mission aircraft of the 21st century.”

“Its unbeatable combination of speed, agility, robustness, reliability, technology and efficiency—unique in the segment—not only strengthens the defense capabilities of its operators, but also promotes strategic interoperability among allied nations," he said.

Due to increasing interest in the KC-390 Millennium, Embraer Defense & Security will complete more marketing and demonstrations to potential customers using the new visual identity, with the first international appearance taking place by the end of 2025.

The painting of the demonstrator aircraft at GOL Aerotech's facilities also paves the way for future aircraft painting, in addition to the expansion of Embraer's production capacity to meet the global demand for the KC-390.

The KC-390 Millennium is currently in service with:

Brazilian Air Force (since 2019)

Portuguese Air Force (since 2023)

Hungarian Air Force (since 2024)

The current fleet in operation has demonstrated a mission completion rate of more than 99%. The 21st-century aircraft has been chosen by 11 Air Forces around the world, including eight European countries and seven NATO members.

The KC-390 Millennium can carry a payload of 26 tons and can fly at 470 knots. It is capable of performing a wide range of missions, such as:

Transporting and dropping cargo and troops

Medical evacuation

Search and rescue (SAR)

Firefighting and humanitarian missions

Operating on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil and gravel

The aircraft configured with air-to-air, with the designation KC-390, has already proven its aerial refueling capacity both as a tanker and as a receiver, in this case by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.