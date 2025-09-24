GoAeroMx Receives STC for Embraer 170/175 Universal Avionics KAPTURE Upgrade

The KAPTURE system is compliant with the latest FAA Technical Standard Orders (TSOs) and EASA EUROCAE ED-112A requirements.
Sept. 24, 2025
GoAeroMx
GoAeroMx has announced that it received STC from the FAA for the installation of Universal Avionics’ advanced KAPTURE Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR) system on the Embraer 170/175 aircraft.

GoAeroMX is known for certification services and avionics modifications. The KAPTURE system is compliant with the latest FAA Technical Standard Orders (TSOs) and EASA EUROCAE ED-112A requirements.

The KAPTURE 25-hour Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder has several beneficial capabilities, such as:

  • Extending voice and data recording capacity to 25 hours
  • Capturing data link communications
  • Recording continuously for up to 10 minutes in the event of power loss.

Unlike traditional battery-dependent systems, Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS) uses a lightweight internal capacitor pack, eliminating recurring maintenance costs associated with external LRUs or bolt-on devices.

“This FAA STC is an important milestone for both GoAeroMx and Embraer 170/175 operators,” said Neil Sparkman, vice president Technical Operations at GoAeroMx.

Sparkman continued, “The KAPTURE installation ensures compliance with global requirements while providing operators with reliable, customized recording and long-term protection of critical flight data.”

With this certification, GoAeroMx showcases its aptitude for completing complex avionics integrations, specializing in tailored engineering solutions for airline and VIP transport fleets.

