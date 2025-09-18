Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Panhandle Helicopter Academy Announce New Partnership

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is partnering with Panhandle Helicopter Academy (PHA), located in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The new collaboration aligns with Embry-Riddle’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and elevating standards in aviation training through academic alliances.

By working with PHA, Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide Campus expands and prepares to support the academic and professional ambitions of more future aviation professionals. This partnership creates clear pathways for helicopter students who want to pursue higher education through Embry-Riddle Worldwide's online degree programs.

With FAA-approved helicopter training curriculum and Embry-Riddle’s academic standards, students will be able to transfer certain credits earned based on holding specific FAA certificates and ratings toward associate or bachelor’s degrees, helping them graduate more quickly.

“Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is committed to expanding access to higher education for aviation professionals, no matter where they are in their careers or in the world,” said Worldwide Chancellor John R. Watret, Ph.D., FRAeS.

Watret continued, “Through this partnership, PHA students can leverage their flight training to continue seamlessly into our degree programs, combining practical skills with the academic foundation needed for leadership roles in the aviation industry.”

Embry-Riddle Worldwide's online modality allows students the flexibility to balance professional flying and work schedules, as well as personal commitments, with their coursework.

“We are thrilled to partner with Embry-Riddle Worldwide,” said JR Hott, President, at Panhandle Helicopter Academy, “This collaboration provides our students with a direct pathway to advance their careers, while earning credit for work already done as part of flight training and benefiting from a university that leads the world in online aviation education.”