Condor Airlines to Say Goodbye to Last Boeing 757-300

Condor Airlines will say goodbye to its last Boeing 757-300 in November of 2025, marking the end of the Boeing era at Condor.

The Condor fleet has included Boeing aircraft for 35 years, which makes the farewell of the last of this aircraft type significant aviation fans and Condor employees. To honor this occasion, Condor will operate an exclusive farewell flight on November 5, 2025.

The flight will be open to long-standing companions of the company, as well as Boeing 757-300 fans. The public will be able to bid on a total of 75 tickets that will be auctioned via the Condor Shop starting September 22, 2025.

The farewell flight will take off from Frankfurt and land in Vienna, where there will be a goodbye event to celebrate the Boeing 757. To finish the day on the return flight to Frankfurt, the company plans to hold “the world’s highest inflight party,” complete with a live DJ and dance floor in the cabin.

“By bidding farewell to the Boeing 757, an era at Condor comes to an end,” said Christian Schmitt, COO of Condor, “At the same time, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for Condor with a more modern, efficient, and more sustainable Airbus fleet.”

Schmitt continued, “Condor has also evolved beyond just a leisure airline, offering a more competitive, best-in-class inflight product along with an expanded route network. Thus, our B757 farewell flight truly combines the nostalgia of the past with a joyful look into the future, symbolized by one of our newest city destinations, Vienna.”

Interested parties who do not obtain one of the auctioned tickets will still be able to fly on Germany’s last Boeing 757-300 regular flight operations until early November. Condor will continue operating six B757s until the end of October, connecting Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with destinations such as:

Palma de Mallorca

Hurghada

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

The final scheduled flights are currently planned for the following routes: