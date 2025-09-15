HAVELSAN Receives EASA Recurrent Certification for Boeing 737 Max Flight Simulator

Headquartered simulator manufacturer HAVELSAN has announced that the company’s Boeing 737 MAX full flight simulator has renewed its EASA certification.

In 2023, HAVELSAN received EASA Level D certification for its two Boeing 737 MAX Full Flight Simulators that have been used by Turkish Airlines.

This is the second HAVELSAN 737 MAX simulator to receive EASA recurrent certification, following the certification of the simulator delivered to Turkish Airlines in April 2025.

With 43 years of experience in the simulation industry, HAVELSAN offers flight training solutions in the form of Flight Simulator Training Devices. The company serves customers both domestically and internationally, offering advanced solutions.