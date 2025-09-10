Airbus Implements New Limited Share Buyback for Employees

Airbus is beginning a share buyback program to support future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The program will be executed in the open market until January 16, 2026, for up to 4,140,000 shares.

Airbus has hired an investment firm to manage the execution of the first tranche of the program, which will encompass up to 2,070,000 shares, beginning on September 8, 2025, and ending no later than October 31, 2025. The investment firm will make its trading decisions on the timing of purchases separately from Airbus.

The program will be carried out according to market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (EU Market Abuse Regulation) and its Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the “Delegated Regulation”).



Shareholders granted permission to pursue the program to the Airbus Board of Directors at the Airbus Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2025, to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s issued share capital.



Interested parties can review details about the share buyback program on the Airbus website.