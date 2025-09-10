Aero Ventures Launches Digital Platform for Private Jet Transactions

Aero Ventures recently announced the launch of the Aero Ventures Marketplace, a digital platform that simplifies the process of how private jets are valued, bought and sold.

Since its conception by Bill Papariella, Aero Ventures has aimed to offer advisory services along with technology, strategic capital and operational expertise. They also provide balance sheet optimization and support throughout jet ownership.

With the release of the Aero Ventures Marketplace, for the first time, users can access the following information in a single place:

AI-powered instant valuations

Verified aircraft histories

Exclusive, off-market listings

Capital-backed liquidity, with cash offers in as little as 48 hours

Ownership cost simulations, informed by over one million flight hours of operating data

The platform aims to help modernize aspects of the industry to mitigate challenges such as:

Difficult-to-understand processes

Manual dealmaking

Legacy brokers

The Marketplace also functions as the client-facing front end of Aero Ventures' brokerage division, which focuses on transactions above $10M and admits clients through a selective vetting process.

Aero Ventures has also announced that Sergey Petrossov joined as Managing Partner. Petrossov has a history of success in developing digital aviation platforms.

This follows the announcement of Jonah Adler joining Aero Ventures as chief commercial officer & partner. Together, they reinforce Aero Ventures' credibility as the an experienced and forward-thinking advisory platform.

“Aero Ventures was built to deliver advisory that goes beyond the transaction—uniting deep operational expertise, strategic capital, and leading-edge technology in a seamless platform that optimizes balance sheets and transforms the private jet ownership experience. I’m excited to be launching this industry-first digital platform alongside our new partners,” said Bill Papariella, founder & CEO.

“We digitized private aviation with JetSmarter and scaled it further with XO. Now, with Aero Ventures, we’re doing the same for aircraft ownership—making trading transparent, fast, and exciting,” added Sergey Petrossov, managing partner.

Positioned as the aviation world’s equivalent of Carfax, Carvana, Edmunds and Zillow combined, the Aero Ventures Marketplace combines industry expertise with highly modern innovation.

The Marketplace also allows aircraft owners and buyers to move smarter and faster in the market. Aero Ventures’ platform connects them directly to real-time data, exclusive listings and quick access to capital. This combination of technology, financial backing and market insight offers a new standard process for how private jets are bought and sold.

The Aero Ventures Marketplace went live September 3, 2025.