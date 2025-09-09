ATR Set to Lead Two New Clean Aviation Initiatives

ATR has been selected by the European Union’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (Clean Aviation) to lead two groundbreaking initiatives that aim to enhance the future of low-emission regional aviation.

As part of Clean Aviation’s Ultra-Efficient Regional Aircraft (UERA) thrust, ATR will lead two development projects centered on:

Integration of hybrid-electric propulsion

Advanced propeller systems

Electrified aircraft systems on a regional aircraft

By 2030, ATR hopes to be first in the world to fly a hybrid-electric regional aircraft using an ATR 72-600 test bed. Several projects will inform this effort, with the support of the European Union and international industry and research organizations, such as Safran and RTX businesses Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Canada.

ATR’s flagship project, HERACLES, (Hybrid-Electric Regional Aircraft Concept for Low EmissionS), features:

Hybrid-electric propulsion

High-performance batteries

Thermal engine compatible with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

These technologies will be flight-tested through DEMETRA (Demonstrator of an Electrified Modern Efficient Transport Regional Aircraft), using an ATR 72-600 flying test bed.

“We are honoured to lead this transformative effort with the support of Clean Aviation,” said Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, chief executive officer at ATR, “This is more than a technological demonstration, it’s a bold commitment to the future of regional aviation.”

Laude continued, “By flying the world’s first hybrid-electric regional aircraft by 2030, we aim to further demonstrate that sustainability and connectivity can go hand in hand. These projects build on our unmatched legacy of fuel efficiency and position ATR at the forefront of the next generation of aviation.

These initiatives support Clean Aviation’s strategic goal of achieving up to 30% improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions for next-generation regional aircraft, which the company hopes will enter into service by 2035. They align with the European Union’s climate goals, including the Fit for 55 package and the European Green Deal, and support the decarbonization of the aviation industry.