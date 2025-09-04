GADSS-Compliant ARTEX ELT 5000 Certified on Boeing 787 Aircraft

The ARTEX ELT 5000 distress tracking (DT) Emergency Locator Transmitter has obtained type-certification on the Boeing 787 Aircraft.

Enabling compliance with Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS) requirements for commercial aircraft, the latest approval on a Boeing platform is a milestone in the Entry into Service of ACR Electronics’ next generation ELT solution.

The ELT 5000, which has logged several thousand successful flight hours to date, is the only approved and selectable ELT-DT option for Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with certifications for the 767 and 777 expected in the coming months.

With FAA TSO and Cospas Sarsat approval since 2024, the type-certified ARTEX solution offers modern emergency distress signaling and tracking for operators planning retrofits for aircraft delivered from January 1, 2024, to comply with local regulatory mandates.

Vice President and General Manager of ARTEX Jeff Geraci said, “Further advancing global standards in aircraft distress tracking and safety, the new milestone is the latest achievement in Boeing and ACR Electronics’ shared mission to meet new GADSS requirements. We are proud to lead the industry into a future of enhanced aviation safety.”

“The Distress Tracking ELT is part of a complex avionic system with sensitive triggering criteria, so its robust design and our extensive flight testing are critical. With many thousands of successful flight hours now logged without any inadvertent activations or operational challenges common to initial product launches, ELT 5000’s Entry into Service performance has exceeded expectations,” Geraci continued.

He added, “As ACR Electronics obtains certification on more aircraft types in 2025, we anticipate the continuation of the smooth entry into service for the ELT 5000 selected by key airlines as we strive to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

The ARTEX ELT 5000 features advanced satellite tracking capabilities to support autonomous distress tracking (ADT).

The ELT 5000 is designed, manufactured and tested in the United States by ACR Electronics. It builds on the company’s experience in aviation emergency technologies and supports integration into today’s advanced aircraft systems.