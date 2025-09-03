Bain Capital Acquires ATG for Jamco, Expands Global Cabin Interiors Platform

Jamco Corporation, Japan’s leading manufacturer of cabin interior equipment for the commercial aviation industry, and Bain Capital, a global private investment firm with $185 billion in assets under management, have announced the acquisition of Aerospace Technologies Group (ATG).

Founded in 1998, Aerospace Technologies Group (ATG) develops and supplies shade systems for private and commercial aviation. Under the leadership of CEO Mario Ceste, ATG has grown to over $60M in revenue to become the largest Tier 1 supplier of electric window shades to aircraft OEMs worldwide.

ATG’s flagship commercial aerospace product is the aerBlade window shade system enabling passenger and crew control of window shades with a button, so flight attendants don’t need to check the cabin during take-off and landing.

ATG has its headquarters, product manufacturing and R&D in Boca Raton, Florida, along with facilities in Dubai and Toulouse. Both ATG and Jamco will operate as independent companies under a common ownership structure under Bain Capital, led by executive chair Kate Schaefer.

In addition to aerBlade for widebody fleets, ATG’s window shades are the standard option on Bombardier, Gulfstream and Textron Aviation’s (Cessna) leading business jet platforms. ATG received Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier award in 2022 and 2023.

Executive Chair of Jamco Kate Schaefer stated, “ATG is the first step in realizing our vision to transform Jamco into the leading global platform for cabin interiors. The combination of ATG’s aerBlade product and Jamco’s business class seat offering, together with Jamco’s cabin modification and engineering certification capabilities, creates strong industrial logic for this combination.”

CEO of ATG Mario Ceste remarked, “ATG has been supported by Jacqueline Autry’s ownership for many years, and on behalf of all ATG employees, we are deeply grateful. At the same time, we are excited for ATG’s new chapter of growth under Bain Capital’s ownership and see many new opportunities from partnership with Jamco.”

Managing Director in Bain Capital’s Asia Private Equity team Nick Gattas stated “We are excited to partner with Mario and the ATG team for the next chapter of growth, and continuing ATG’s strong entrepreneurial culture focused on product innovation and customer support.”