Embraer Delivers 2,000th Business Jet, Achieves Milestone

Embraer has announced that it recently surpassed 2,000 business jet deliveries. The milestone aircraft is a Praetor 500, delivered to an undisclosed corporate flight department during a ceremony at Embraer’s Executive Global Customer Center in Melbourne, Florida.

The Praetor 500 is technologically advanced, with impressive speed, range and performance. It is the fastest and furthest-flying midsize jet, capable of true nonstop North America corner-to-corner flights, such as Miami to Seattle or Los Angeles to New York. The aircraft offers an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves.

“Delivering our 2,000th business jet is more than just a milestone number. It is a powerful reflection of the strength of our product portfolio, our unwavering commitment to our customers and the dedication of our employees who take pride in building every aircraft,” said Michael Amalfitano, president & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.

Amalfitano continued, “This milestone cements Embraer’s position as a global leader in business aviation and serves as a testament to the popularity of our Praetor family of jets, especially among major corporate flight departments. Both the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 have become aircraft of choice for their disruptive technology and unmatched performance, demonstrating the confidence these corporations place in Embraer.”

The delivery also underscores the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600’s rising popularity among corporate flight departments. The aircraft offer technology typically found in larger jets, such as full fly-by-wire with active turbulence reduction, while delivering short runway performance comparable to smaller aircraft.

Embraer’s executive aviation business has accumulated an average compound growth rate of 14% since 2002, when the first executive jet model was delivered.