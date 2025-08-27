ideaForge Earns DGCA Type Certification for SWITCH UAV

ideaForge Technology Limited has announced that its SWITCH UAV has earned DGCA Type Certification, marking a milestone in the deployment of advanced unmanned aerial systems across civil, paramilitary and enterprise sectors.

This certification underscores ideaForge’s commitment to offering modern drone solutions engineered for reliability, autonomy and performance.

The SWITCH UAV is purpose-built to excel in demanding environments, offering military-grade capabilities for a wide range of applications. SWITCH is tailored for tactical and industrial missions, featuring VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) architecture, extended endurance and high payload capacity.

SWITCH delivers great performance and operational safety in scenarios like:

Border surveillance

Disaster management

Infrastructure monitoring

Agricultural assessment

Law enforcement

Certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), SWITCH UAV meets standards for safety and performance, facilitating wider adoption among government agencies, enterprises and research institutions.

SWITCH also has features that help users capture actionable intelligence, like:

Advanced avionics

Secure communication systems

Modular payload options

High-resolution cameras

Thermal sensors

Multispectral imaging

When combined with ideaForge’s software ecosystem, SWITCH UAV enables organizations to transform aerial data into accurate, decision-ready insights, supporting faster and smarter operations.

SWITCH UAV can also enable rapid terrain assessments in remote regions and support compliance audits and infrastructure inspections.

“The DGCA Type Certification for SWITCH UAV is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and quality. This achievement not only validates our technology but also opens new avenues for civil and enterprise users to leverage military-grade drone capabilities for transformative impact,” said Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge.

“At ideaForge, we remain committed to redefining possibilities in aerial intelligence and supporting India’s vision for indigenous technological leadership,” Mehta added.