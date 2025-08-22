Elevate Jet Expands Challenger 650 Charter Capabilities with New FAA Authorization

Elevate Jet, a division of Elevate Aviation Group, announces that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted additional Part 135 authority to operate a Bombardier Challenger 650.

This latest approval builds on Elevate Jet’s existing Challenger 650 operations and adds another high-performance aircraft to its growing charter fleet. The Challenger 650 offers transcontinental range, heightened cabin comfort and advanced onboard amenities.

“The Challenger 650 has proven to be a reliable and in-demand aircraft in our charter offering,” said Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group, “Adding another to our Part 135 certificate allows us to meet increasing client demand with greater flexibility while maintaining the premium charter experience our customers expect.”

The Challenger 650 features seating for up to 12 passengers, a galley and lavatory, and modern avionics.

Key Aircraft Features:

Transcontinental range of over 4,000 nautical miles

Spacious seating for up to 12 passengers

High-speed Wi-Fi and advanced in-flight entertainment

Dedicated galley and lavatory

Elegant, fully equipped interior for premium travel

Clients interested in chartering the Challenger 650 or learning more about aircraft management solutions can visit www.elevatejet.com.