Poland Finalizes Agreement to Modernize F-16 Fleet

The Polish Ministry of National Defence has finalized a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the U.S. government to modernize its fleet of 48 F-16 Block 52+ aircraft to the advanced F-16 Viper configuration, also known as the F-16V.

Lockheed Martin will serve as the primary contractor for the modernization effort, which will enhance the capabilities of Poland's F-16 fleet, ensuring its continued support of NATO's collective defense and regional security.

The modernization package includes the integration of:

APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array Scalable Agile Beam radar

A high-resolution Center Pedestal Display

An upgraded Mission Computer and a new Display Generator

Additional upgrades comprise:

Advanced helmet-mounted devices

Electronic warfare enhancements

The Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod with Digital Video Interface

The Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System

Structural modifications that will extend the aircraft's service life to 12,000 flight hours

The agreement, which also includes simulator upgrades, builds on Lockheed Martin’s 20-year partnership with the Polish Air Force and aligns with the country’s long-term defense modernization roadmap.

“The F-16 Viper upgrades strengthen Poland’s fleet for the missions ahead,” said Nick Smythe, vice president of Sustainment Campaign Strategies and Business Development at Lockheed Martin.

Smythe added, “These enhancements deliver advanced airpower capabilities by keeping the F-16 interoperable with 5th Generation platforms like the F-35, aligned with NATO missions and backed by sustained readiness and partnership with Polish industry.”

Lockheed Martin will partner with Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 2 (WZL-2) to perform the upgrade work in-country, leveraging local expertise and facilities. This effort will also foster workforce development and deepen cooperation with Polish defense industry partners, contributing to the growth of the Poland's defense sector.

During the past decade, Lockheed Martin has invested $1.8 billion in Poland’s defense ecosystem, working with local industry to expand supply chain capacity and accelerate delivery of critical systems.