Embraer to Offer Starlink Connectivity as Aftermarket Solution for Praetor Jets

Embraer will offer Starlink connectivity as an aftermarket solution for Praetor 600, Praetor 500, Legacy 500 and Legacy 450 customers through a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC).

The new solution is being offered through a partnership with Nextant Aerospace, the engineering arm of Flexjet. FAA certification has been received for the Praetor 500 and Legacy 450 fleets. FAA certification for the Praetor 600 and Legacy 500 is expected in Q3 2025, followed by ANAC certification in Q4 2025 and EASA certification in Q1 2026.

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet through a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, ensuring connectivity even over remote landscapes or oceans.

Thanks to this low latency, Starlink supports applications such as 4K video calls, online gaming, VPN access and other real-time activities.

“We’re excited to bring Starlink’s cutting-edge, high-speed internet to our customers. This builds on our ongoing efforts, strengthening our commitment to seamless, connected flight experiences around the world,” says Marsha Woelber, vice president, Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales for Executive Jets, Embraer Executive Jets.

“With more than a year of operational experience and hundreds of kits sold to the business aviation fleet, Starlink has firmly established itself as the preeminent solution for in-flight connectivity” said Jay Heublein, president of Flexjet’s Technical Services division.

Heublein continued, “The Praetor is one of the most technologically advanced business jet in its category and the addition of Starlink ensures that passengers will have a seamless connectivity experience.”

Both companies are also developing the Starlink Supplemental Type Certificate for the Phenom 300 jets, which are scheduled be available in the fourth quarter of 2025. Flexjet plans to integrate Starlink into their entire Praetor fleet.

The Embraer Owned Service Center Network, with nine locations globally, is prepared to support customers who wish to have the STC installed. Customers interested in scheduling installations should be directed to Embraer Aftermarket Sales Representatives globally.