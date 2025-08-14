Duncan Aviation Completes Refurbishment of CL-350

Duncan Aviation has completed its latest CL-350 interior and exterior refresh.

For this project, the Duncan Aviation team focused specifically on enhancing the seats, lower sidewalls, carpet, curtains and plating. The aircraft also received a new, custom paint refurbishment, 96-month, 4800-hour inspection and Gogo AVANCE L5 install.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the entire team at Duncan Aviation for their exceptional work on our CL-350,” said Manny, the director of maintenance, “We deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved with this project, from the sales team who secured our slot to the talented technicians who brought the project to life. I had the pleasure of meeting many great individuals through this project; please know we are grateful to each one of you.”

The seats have been reupholstered in a two-tone leather palette, featuring mocha tones paired with a stone-gray accent. The seat backs and cushions have diamond-pattern stitching, while the smooth bolsters and headrests maintain a sleek silhouette.

The lower sidewalls feature a textured, woven fabric in a neutral taupe hue, which complements the leatherwork and surrounding veneer. The plating has been refinished in a soft satin nickel tone.

The newly installed carpet introduces a sense of movement and depth with its organic wave pattern in soft earth tones, tying together the leather, fabric and wood elements. The refreshed curtains were also replaced, offering functionality while contributing to the aircraft’s elevated ambiance.

On the exterior, the fuselage is finished in a high-gloss white base that serves as a clean canvas for black and metallic gold accent stripes. A black stripe runs just below the windows along the upper fuselage, tapering toward the nose and continuing around the engine nacelles and tail base. Beneath it, a gold stripe arcs along the body.

The design carries through to the tail, where the black and gold striping continues across the vertical stabilizer, complemented by the registration number in metallic gold. Matching stripes also accent the winglets.