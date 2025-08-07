Daher Aircraft Announces New Office in Brazil

Daher Aircraft announced the creation of a permanent presence in Brazil to support the growing demand for its TBM and Kodiak turboprop-powered airplane families within the country.

The company’s new office—to be located in São Paulo—will serve as the headquarters for Daher Aircraft in Brazil. Its team is to oversee customer outreach, fleet support and expansion efforts for both the TBM and the Kodiak turboprop-powered aircraft.

“With a thriving general aviation community and an increasing demand for both high-performance and utility aircraft, our TBM and Kodiak are perfectly aligned with the operational needs across Brazil,” said Nicolas Chabbert, CEO of Daher’s Aircraft division.

Chabbert added, “Establishing a local presence will enable us to support our customers more directly, and it signals our intent to grow with Brazil’s aviation future.”

The pressurized six-seat TBM is a turboprop-powered airplane ideal for business and personal travel across Brazil and beyond. Recognized for its speed and efficiency, the latest TBM 960 version has a maximum cruise speed of 610 km/h (330 kts.) and a maximum 3,204-kilometer (1,730-nautical mile) range.

Daher Aircraft has integrated the latest in digital power for the TBM 960, featuring a dual-channel digital e-throttle (the Engine and Propeller Electronic Control System/EPECS) for the airplane’s advanced Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-66XT engine and Hartzell five-blade Raptor composite propeller.

The digitally controlled cabin incorporates an all-new environmental control system, as well as LED ambience lighting and electrically dimmable windows.

With its Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck, the TBM 960 retains Daher Aircraft’s concentration of e-copilot technological innovation and safety systems developed for the TBM, which can be compared to an “electronic copilot.”

This includes an icing protection system, flight envelope monitoring through the Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP) and the Under-speed Protection (USP) systems, the Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) function, as well as the game-changing HomeSafe emergency autoland system.

Daher Aircraft’s Kodiak family—composed of the cornerstone Kodiak 100 and the Kodiak 900—are tailored for Brazil’s multi-role airlift requirements, with backcountry STOL (short takeoff and landing) capacity and extended range.

Integrating Garmin’s modern G1000 NXi avionics, and optimized for low operational costs as well as facilitated maintenance, both of these unpressurized airplanes are capable of opening access to remote areas, along with providing support for the agricultural sector, as well as in passenger/VIP transportation and for public safety duties.

The 10-seat Kodiak 100 was conceived as a simple-to-fly platform that is flexible and sustainable, while featuring easy convertibility to accommodate passengers, cargo and mission systems. The large pallet-sized cargo bay door facilitates the loading/unloading of passengers, stretchers and cargo.

Powered by the 750-shp. Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34 engine, the Kodiak 100 brings together STOL capability from off-airport and high-altitude sites with persistence and payload capacity: carrying a useful load of 1,600 kilograms (3,530 pounds) and capable of up to 10-hour loiter times.

It also has engineered-in compatibility for water operations on floats without structural or aerodynamic upgrades, and the airframe’s anti-corrosion process provides protection in high salinity environments.

The larger Kodiak 900 has a fuselage length extension of 1.19 meters (3.9 feet) to provide more passenger room and cargo space. Equipped with Pratt & Whitney’s 900-shp PT6A-140A engine, the Kodiak 900 has a cruise speed increased to 390 km/h (210 KTAS) and a greater useful load of 1,646 kilograms (3,630 lbs.), while offering a maximum range of 2,091 km (1,129 nautical miles).

In addition to these enhancements, the Kodiak 900’s has a 9% reduction in specific fuel consumption. This lowers the per-seat-mile cost and the direct operating costs for owners/operators.