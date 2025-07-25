Air Data Solutions Expands with Tecnam P2012 Sentinel

Tecnam announced the delivery of two Tecnam P2012 Sentinel Special Missions Platforms (SMP) to Air Data Solutions, LLC, marking the first such purchase by a privately owned company in the United States.

The addition of the Tecnam P2012 Sentinel provides a platform tailored for sophisticated geospatial missions. Featuring a spacious, configurable cabin, dual large camera ports and dedicated sensor power, the aircraft is suited for mounting sensors such as LiDAR, photogrammetry cameras and gyro-stabilized systems.

Its twin-engine design enhances safety during low-altitude and remote-area operations, while the modern Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite ensures precision flying and reduces pilot workload.

“With extended range and endurance, the P2012 enables wide-area surveys with fewer refueling stops, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution,” said Don Cummins, president of Air Data Solutions.

Cummins added, “These aircraft deliver the flexibility, performance and technology our clients demand as we expand our geospatial and photogrammetric capabilities on a global scale.”

The Tecnam P2012 Sentinel SMPs are a part of Air Data Solutions’ vision to support diverse missions, from large-scale mapping to environmental monitoring, with scalable solutions that adapt to evolving geospatial demands.

P2012 & Special Mission Platform Sales and Business Development Manager Francesco Sferra said, “Tecnam is proud to provide modern, flexible, safe, highly capable and affordable solutions to operators seeking to integrate their fleet or replace legacy platforms with the state-of-the-art and efficient turbocharged piston aircraft, the P2012 Sentinel SMP.”