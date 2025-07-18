Cessna Grand Caravan EX to Feature New Executive Interior Options

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX will now feature three new executive interior schemes for customers to select when designing their aircraft cabin.

The Lunar, Obsidian and Saddle Sport interiors join the existing Canyon and Savanna schemes, providing a broader range of standard choices. The new interior options are available to customers starting this month and allow them to further tailor the interior of their aircraft based on their personal preference or mission.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

Premium versions of each of the new interiors are also available, featuring quilted seat stitching and plush carpet.

“The Cessna Caravan family continues to prove its excellence as one of the most versatile aircraft in the industry,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing.

O’Bannion added, “Drawing from direct conversations with customers, these cabin enhancements are designed to elevate comfort and provide a more enjoyable cabin experience.”

In addition to the enhanced flight deck announced last year for the Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan EX, both aircraft will now include eight USB-C chargers on the cabin sidewall as standard features. Each charger includes two ports, providing a total of 16 charging points.

The introduction of the new interiors aligns with the company’s celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Cessna Caravan single-engine utility turboprop.

Aviation enthusiasts can view the new Lunar Premium interior cabin along with the added cabin USB-C plugs in the 40th anniversary Cessna Grand Caravan EX demonstrator aircraft which will be at the company’s static display (Booth #78) at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 21 to 27. This aircraft features a special paint scheme celebrating its 40th year of flight.