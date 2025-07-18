Garmin Adds Guided Visual Approaches to Aviation Database Lineup

Garmin has introduced Guided Visual Approaches, a new database offering that provides lateral and vertical guidance for pilots flying visual approaches to challenging airports.

A growing list of 31 Guided Visual Approaches into 25 airports was designed in collaboration with Hughes Aerospace.

“We are excited to work with Hughes Aerospace to bring an industry leading number of Guided Visual Approaches to our customers. We are confident these approach procedures will help simplify approaches for pilots who often find themselves in challenging terrain or airport environments,” said Creighton Scarpone, director of Airline & Business Aviation Sales at Garmin.

“Hughes Aerospace is proud to collaborate with Garmin on this new product offering. Guided Visual Approaches deliver precise, three-dimensional navigation to the runway threshold—enhancing safety, reducing pilot workload, and maximizing the value of your Garmin avionics investment,” said Chris Baur, Hughes Aerospace Corporation CEO.

Pilots using Guided Visuals will experience a similar look and feel as traditional approaches from the time they load them into the avionics to flying them to the runway.

Users can load and activate these “RNAV G” approaches in their avionics just like traditional approaches. Lateral and vertical guidance is provided, and the approaches can be flown coupled to the autopilot.

Additionally, all Guided Visual Approaches have a georeferenced approach chart available, making briefing and flying these procedures a familiar experience for pilots. All charts can be accessed like a traditional Garmin FliteChart on applicable avionics or via the Hughes App from Hughes Aerospace.

Guided Visuals enhance approach safety by aiding for more stabilized visual approaches in faster turbine aircraft, especially when flying into airports in areas of higher terrain and obstacles. Guided Visuals also aid pilots flying visual approaches into airports surrounded by cityscapes and lights at night.

Guided Visuals are compatible with Garmin WAAS-equipped avionics capable of RF legs, such as the GTN and GTN Xi series navigators, and select Garmin integrated flight decks. Aircraft owners and operators should reference their pilot operating handbook or aircraft flight manual to determine operational capability of RNP procedures with RF legs.

Customers may choose a OnePak purchase that includes the Guided Visuals starting August 7, 2025.