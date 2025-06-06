flyADVANCED Achieves SMS Level 2 Certification and Wingman Operator Status

flyADVANCED Aviation Group has earned two major safety milestones: Safety Management System (SMS) Level 2 certification and designation as a Wingman Operator.

Both certifications are valid through June 30, 2027, and reflect the organization’s commitment to safety-driven operations and continuous improvement.

The SMS Level 2 certification marks a step forward in flyADVANCED’s safety culture. This level, often referred to as the “reactive phase,” demonstrates that flyADVANCED has developed and implemented formal Safety Risk Management (SRM) and Safety Assurance (SA) processes and is actively applying them to real-world operations.

The certification confirms that the organization can systematically identify hazards, assess risk and take corrective action to maintain safe operations. Level 2 implementation typically requires 12 months of work and is a foundational milestone for any operator seeking to build a mature and proactive safety system.

“Achieving SMS Level 2 certification shows that our internal safety management program isn’t just theoretical. It’s functioning every day to support safer outcomes for our crews, our aircraft and our clients,” said Mike Devine, director of flight logistics at flyADVANCED.

Devine added, “It’s an important benchmark that recognizes the effort we’ve put into building a robust and transparent safety process.”

In addition to its SMS achievement, flyADVANCED also earned Wingman Operator status, an industry certification that validates excellence in operational control, regulatory compliance and risk management.