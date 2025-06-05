Nigel Lamb Selects AGlaze Aviation Sealant for Personal Aircraft

Gryphon Aviation Partners (UK) Ltd. has announced the recent treatment of a private aircraft owned by Nigel Lamb, eight-time British Unlimited Aerobatic Champion and winner of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship (2014).

Nigel Lamb’s selection of AGlaze Aviation SealantTM underscores the growing recognition of the product’s performance, protection and aesthetic benefits, especially by those who understand aircraft performance at its most demanding limits.

The AGlaze treatment was professionally applied by its producer, AGlaze International Ltd. to Nigel’s personal aircraft, a VANS RV7, to enhance gloss, protect the paintwork from UV and environmental damage and reduce aerodynamic drag.

"As someone who likes to get the most out of any aircraft, I am delighted at the results I noticed after the application of AGlaze. My RV7 has never looked better and it's now significantly easier to clean the bugs and dirt off. I was also keen to have the UV protection for the paintwork and whilst I was not expecting a noticeable increase in speed, it certainly feels faster," said Nigel Lamb.

Managing Director of Gryphon Aviation Partners Mike Cappuccitti commented, “This is a terrific endorsement from Nigel. His aviation pedigree and attention to detail make this feedback valuable as we expand AGlaze’ presence in commercial aviation and much larger aircraft.”

AGlaze Aviation Sealant has been independently verified to reduce parasitic drag by 1.3% in wind tunnel testing and is trusted by commercial airlines and business jet operators. AGlaze requires no curing time, is lightweight and delivers long-term protection without disrupting aircraft operations.