Another Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Lifts Off into Orbit

At 1:37 p.m. EDT on May 30, 2025, the eighth GPS III space vehicle—designed and built by Lockheed Martin —successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. It achieved signal acquisition shortly thereafter.

Similar to its rapid response predecessor in December 2024, GPS III SV08 executed an accelerated launch call-up, shipping from its cleanroom in Colorado and undergoing launch preparations in Florida in just over three months, compared to the typical timeframe of several months.

"Our team is thrilled to support another launch of a critical GPS satellite, just five months since the last liftoff," said Malik Musawwir, vice president of Navigation Systems for Lockheed Martin Space.

Musawwir added, "This demonstrates Lockheed Martin's ability to rapidly launch and deploy national security space assets, and we look forward to putting the next two GPS III satellites on orbit to further enhance this critical constellation."

These GPS III satellites will help to provide accurate and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities to both civilian and military users, enabling critical applications such as aviation, maritime and land transportation, plus search and rescue operations.

For military users, the advanced security features and anti-jamming capabilities of GPS III, and the follow-on GPS IIIF, will ensure uninterrupted access to precise navigation and timing data, even in contested or denied environments, thereby supporting national security and defense operations.

SV08 is now under operational control at Lockheed Martin's Denver Launch & Checkout Operations Center until its official acceptance into the current operational GPS network.

In addition to building the spacecraft at its Littleton, Colorado facility and providing early on-orbit operations, Lockheed Martin plays a role in the continuation and maintenance of the modernized GPS ground segment, also known as the Architecture Evolution Plan.

This architecture is core to operating the 31 active GPS satellites on orbit, enabling them to provide PNT capabilities.

The ground segment underpinned by Lockheed Martin is responsible for monitoring and controlling the GPS satellite constellation, as well as providing navigation data to its users. It consists of a network of monitoring stations, master control stations and ground antennas located around the world.

Most recently, Lockheed Martin has further enhanced GPS' ground segment by incorporating M-Code Early Use into the system, which allows for worldwide use of a specialized, secure military communications signal by American and allied troops.

Once declared operational, GPS III SV08 will be the eighth GPS III satellite in space with boosted M-code, strengthening navigation, precision and anti-jamming for critical military operations.

Lockheed Martin was also recently awarded a contract modification for two additional future GPS IIIF satellites to further enhance the constellation.