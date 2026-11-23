Visitors to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Koval fan zone this week are getting a sneak peek at a reimagined air taxi that could eventually make its way to Southern Nevada.

The preview is part of a Disney promotion for the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” superhero movie. It features an Archer Aviation air taxi decked out with Avengers branding.

It’s tough to miss the large, five-seat (including a pilot) air taxi stationed next to an F1 show car, also decked out to advertise the movie. Disney also took over Sphere with a Doomsday spot running on the $2.3 billion arena’s LED exterior this week.

Archer is ramping up to offer air taxi rides in Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, according to Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer. The company recently carried out test rides in San Francisco and Los Angeles but still needs Federal Aviation Administration approval before commercial flights can begin.

When the service becomes available, customers can order an air taxi ride on their smartphones, like any other ride hailing company. A car will pick them up from their location and drive them to a vertiport, a specialized takeoff and landing area, where they will board their flight.

Archer is partnering with over a dozen locations for vertiports in Southern California, including in downtown Los Angeles near the Crypto.com Arena, at USC, SoFi Stadiumand in other areas including Hollywood, Orange County, Santa Monica and Van Nuys, Goel said.

The all-electric aircraft takes off like a helicopter and flies like an airplane, Goel noted.

“So, imagine taking hours-long commutes and turning them into minutes across the biggest cities all over the world,” Goel said. “That’s where we’re building.”

Goel said the company’s air taxi would make sense in Las Vegas as the company eyes further expansion of its service.

“I think any city in the world that has traffic is a prime candidate for air taxis,” Goel told the Review-Journal. “Even thinking about Las Vegas, being able to go from one side of the Strip to the other, or go to, say, the Grand Canyon. I think there’s a lot of opportunity for air taxis (in Las Vegas).”

In the near-term, Archer is hoping to reach more markets over the next five years. Those locations include both U.S. and international markets, Goel said.

“We’ve talked about a number of markets that are part of our commercial pathway,” Goel said. “We work with eight of the largest airlines in the world, United, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Etihad, a number of others. Abu Dhabi is a place where we’re putting a lot of attention, Tokyo, Seoul. Miami, New York, Dallas, Texas. There’s dozens of cities around the world that have traffic, a lot of traffic, and are growing even faster and faster. And so they need new solutions for transportation.”

Further Disney rollout

Aside from the Avengers rollout, Disney is also rolling out F1-themed merchandise during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mattel Creations, Disney and F1 collaborated to create a premium collectible vehicle, featuring a black, red and yellow livery, inspired by the color palette of Mickey Mouse.

Those attending the race this weekend can view a full-size Hot Wheels F1 car featuring the Disney livery in the East Harmon zone.

Culture Kings and Uniqlo UT, are also unveiling new Disney-F1 collections, both with nods to the fan-favorite character Mickey Mouse.

Emily Prazer, who serves as chief operating officer for F1 and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said the Disney partnership is in its second year but has been extended, with plans to further the offerings at future races.

“With our recent extension through 2028, we’re excited to build on that momentum and continue finding new and unexpected ways to bring Formula 1 and Disneytogether for fans around the world,” Prazer said in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at [email protected] or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

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