The Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst, an experimental supersonic aircraft built by Lockheed Martin in partnership with NASA, made a brief stop in Fort Worth on Thursday during its return ferry flight to California.

The aircraft’s unique shape is designed to limit the volume of its sonic boom with the goal of future commercial supersonic flights over land.

“Our transit times have been limited by the sonic boom,” said Pat Lebeau, Lockheed Martin’s program manager for the X-59. In test flights the X-59 has turned the sonic boom into the sound of distant rolling thunder for listeners on the ground, he said.

The aircraft is designed to cruise at a maximum speed of Mach 1.4 at an altitude of 55,000 feet.

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