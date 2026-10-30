Private Jets Produced 16 Million Tons of CO2 Last Year, Oxfam Says

Berlin — Private jets produce disproportionately high carbon emissions, according to an analysis by the aid organization Oxfam.

Private jets were responsible for a total of 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions worldwide last year, the organization said on Tuesday.

According to Oxfam, private jets emitted more CO2 in just two seconds than a person among the world's poorest 50% of the population produces in an entire year.

More than 55,000 private jet flights departed from German airports last year, generating over 182,000 metric tons of CO2.

Oxfam said the jets emitted more carbon dioxide in half an hour than an average person in Germany produces in a year. The organization estimates average annual per capita emissions in Germany at 9.9 metric tons.

However, Oxfam did not compare per-passenger emissions from private jets and commercial flights.

Only around 250,000 people worldwide use private jets, according to Oxfam, which said they represented the wealthiest 0.003% of the global population.

"The super-rich are driving the world towards climate collapse," the organization said, arguing that a small minority was responsible for a disproportionately large share of emissions through luxury consumption and other activities.

Oxfam called for higher taxes on large fortunes.

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